Look for periods of rain with patchy fog today. Temperatures will be well below average across the region, with highs only in the low 50s. Showers are likely this evening with areas of fog. Lows will be in the low 40s. Wednesday will be cloudy and breezy with highs in the mid 40s and winds 10-20 mph. There's a forty percent chance of showers.

Thursday will be cold and rainy across the region. Highs will only make it into the low 40s, with the rain chance around eighty percent. There's a slight chance of showers during the evening. It will be unseasonably cold overnight with low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

Friday will be mostly sunny and not quite as cold, with afternoon temperatures in the mid 50s with light winds. Saturday and Sunday will be sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.

