After a very cold start to the day, it won't be nearly as cold tonight as our clouds increase overnight with the approach of our next storm system. Expect increasing clouds with lows in the 30s and 20s in the mountains.

It's going to be a cold, wet day Monday. While there could be a few showers in the morning, the bulk of the widespread, heavy rain will arrive into the afternoon and continue into the night. There could be some flooding with heavier bands.

TOTALS: 1-2.5" of rain is likely by Tuesday morning BUT some areas could see up to 3"+ if they receive the heavier bands of rain that could produce precipitation rates of 0.5"-1" per hour. Rain will wind down Tuesday morning but the day still looks to be damp.

Highs Monday will be sub 50° and low 50's for Tuesday. We will remain in the mid to the upper 40's Wednesday and Thursday before returning to the mid 50's. This next week will be below average to say the least. Even the 8-14 day outlook shows a chance for average temperatures but nothing showing any BIG warm-ups.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

