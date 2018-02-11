Mostly sunny today but very chilly, with afternoon temperatures only in the mid to upper 40s. Clouds increase this evening, becoming mostly cloudy overnight. The rain chance increases as well, with rain likely after midnight. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s across the region. Look for periods of rain Saturday with highs in the low 50s. Skies will be partly cloudy Saturday, with lows in the upper 30s.

Sunday should be mostly sunny and milder. Highs will be in the low 60s. Sunday night will be partly to mostly cloudy, with a forty percent chance of showers after midnight. Expect lows in the mid-40s Monday will be cloudy in the morning with a thirty percent chance of rain. Look for clearing skies in the afternoon with highs in the upper 50s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon temperatures in the low 50s with light winds. Skies will be clear overnight. Lows will be in the low 30s across the region. Look for sunny skies Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s, with more of the same Thursday.

