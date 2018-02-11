It's going to be bitterly cold overnight with lows dipping into the 20s and teens in the mountains. Gusty winds in the mountains has prompted a Wind Chill Advisory overnight. Lows will drop below zero, ranging from 5-10 below zero. We'll have the chance for more isolated snow showers in the mountains. Some spots could see up to an inch of snow, mainly in the higher elevations.

It will be even colder Wednesday with highs in the low to middle 40s under full sunshine! It will remain windy in the mountains, feeling like the teens.

Conditions will improve by the end of the week with highs in the upper 50s Friday. Our next chance for rain will arrive by the weekend. Temperatures will climb into the 60s and even 70s Sunday! It looks like we'll stay above average into the first week of December.

Have a great night and stay warm!

Copyright 2018 WCNC