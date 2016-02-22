It's a one day break in the heat. Highs this afternoon will only be in the upper 70s to low 80s. The high-temperature Monday was 92 degrees, compared to an average high of 85. Only a few areas of rain can be expected today, as cold front tracks into South Carolina. Wednesday should be warm again with highs in the upper 80s, with a forty-percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. The weather pattern shifts-back to well above average temperatures Thursday and should continue into the upcoming weekend. It will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s, with a continuing chance of showers and thunderstorms. There should be a break in the rain/storm chance Sunday, with a return to that weather pattern Monday.

