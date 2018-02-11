Mostly cloudy and cooler today with highs only in the low to mid 50s, with patchy fog. The rain chance is around seventy percent today. Cloudy with a chance of showers this evening. Look for areas of fog and overnight temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds will be light.

This weekend: Skies will be sunny Saturday with highs in the mid 50s and winds five to ten mph. Saturday night will be clear and cold with widespread frost after midnight. Lows will be in the upper 20s with light winds. Sunday, Veterans Day, will be sunny with high temperatures in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. Sunday night should be cloudy with a thirty percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows will be in the upper 30s.

Rain is likely Monday with the rain chance around seventy percent and highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Look for periods of rain Monday night with temperatures falling into the low 40s across the region. Rain chances will be around seventy percent Tuesday, with highs in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s.

