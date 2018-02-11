Cloudy and colder today with areas of drizzle and fog, with heavier rain moving towards the region. Highs will only make it into the 40s today. Rain is likely tonight with patchy fog. Lows will be in the mid-30s across the region. Winds will be northeasterly 10 to 15 mph. Look for rain all day Thursday, with the rain chance at 100%. Afternoon temperatures will be fifteen to twenty degrees below average: in the low 40s across the Piedmont.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-50s with light winds. It will be clear and cold Friday with temperatures falling into the mid-30s. Look for more of the same Saturday: mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-50s. Lows Saturday night will be in the upper 30s.

Looking ahead to next week: There's no break in the below average temperatures, but it will be dry. Monday should be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 50s. Monday night will clear and cold, with lows in the upper 30s. Tuesday should be sunny and cool, with highs in the mid 50s.

Copyright 2018 WCNC