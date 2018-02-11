Rain wasted no time moving through the area and a few light showers will linger into the afternoon. Highs may touch 50° and the lower 50's but many of us will be in the 40's most of the afternoon.

Overnight, lows will drop down into the mid to upper 30's so a refreeze does not look to be a major issue for most of us at this time. However, tomorrow morning will a foggy start to the day but Sunday looks to be gorgeous around 60°! So the Panthers game will come with sunshine mixing with some clouds and tomorrow will be the warmest day of the week.

Sunday night the clouds will increase and there is a chance for a few showers early Monday morning. The front that is bringing this rain will likely break up. So many will be sleeping as any rain is rolling through and most of the kids will remain dry heading back to school after the long holiday weekend!

The back side of this front will keep things dry but cooler. Our coldest day will be Wednesday. Most will stay in the 40's and lows start off below freezing. We will rebound some to the normal next Friday with some sunshine still sticking around!

Have a wonderful weekend!

