Tonight

Evening thunderstorms with gusty winds and large hail likely. Storms will move east of Charlotte by 10 PM.

Skies will clear later tonight as temperatures fall into the low 60s.

Monday-Thursday

Expect gorgeous weather ahead for the work week. Mostly sunny and low humidity with highs only in the low to mid 80s Monday-Wednesday. The morning will be great with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. The best part little to no rain chances all week long.

