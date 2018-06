Get ready for a warm and moderately humid evening tonight with lows around 72°. Can't rule out an isolated shower or thunderstorm until about midnight.

Sunday for Father's Day the heat starts to build with highs in the mid-90s. There will be a 30% chance of late day storms after 4-5pm. Some could be strong.

Monday through Wednesday will be the heart of the heat wave will be upon up with highs in the mid to upper 90s. The Heat Indices will be well into the 100s.

