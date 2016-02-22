Dangerous flooding and landslide threat continues overnight.

The remnants of Alberto will continue to bring rain into the region through the end of the week. Periods of heavy can cause flash flood conditions to occur anywhere in the area and especially across the Blue Ridge mountains. Another one to two inches of rain is possible through early Thursday. With the loosened soil, some of the weaker trees could fall. This is an on-going issue across the region. There's enough instability to generate strong and severe thunderstorms, with heavy rain and strong winds. High temperatures will be in the low 80s, with areas east and southeast of Charlotte in the mid-80s.

