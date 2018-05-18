CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Flooding rains continue in the mountains Friday where 3-6” of rain has fallen in the past 2 days. Flood warnings remain in effect until later in the evening.

asset not included because it is a duplicate of primary asset

Elsewhere, the rain is moving out, and we are seeing a lull in the activity in the Charlotte region. This lull should last until around midnight when more scattered showers move into the area.

The weekend rain chances are lower but still around on Saturday. The good news there is no washout in the forecast for Saturday. On Sunday we could see several hours of sunshine.

© 2018 WCNC