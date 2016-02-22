Today-Sunday

Areas of dense fog formed this morning from the Charlotte area to the south with visibility reduced to a half mile in spots. Today will become partly cloudy and warm with an afternoon thunderstorm possible. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90. Sunday should be very similar to Saturday with the risk of a stray afternoon shower or storm.

Monday-Thursday

It's the return of dry weather for the region, beginning Monday. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-80s. Dry weather will continue all next week, with sunny skies Tuesday through Thursday. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s.

Copyright 2018 WCNC