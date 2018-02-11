A freeze warning will go into effect at 9 p.m. and will last until 9 a.m. Sunday morning. Overnight lows will drop into the 20s and teens in the mountains. Bring your plants indoors, if you haven't already, and protect outdoor plumbing.

Veterans Day will be mainly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. Clouds increase late as a precursor for rain come Monday. Lows will be in the upper 30s.

It's going to be a wet, cold start to the work week with rain moving in mainly during the afternoon and highs only in the upper 40s to low 50s. There could be an isolated thunderstorm or two, but severe weather is next expected. Rain will be heavier within thunderstorms. The wettest period over the next 7 days looks to be late Monday into Tuesday. Once the rain stops on Tuesday we cool down and clear out.

Wednesday will be the coldest day with highs stuck to the mid 40's and lows fall back below freezing on Thursday morning. Daytime highs should rebound by late week and next Saturday.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

