Today was the hottest day of 2018 so far at 93°. We get a little lull in the heat Friday and Saturday with highs around 90°. Things really get hot for Fathers Day with highs in the mid-90s, and by Monday and Tuesday, we could see highs get close to 100° in spots. It certainly will feel like 100° by the then.

There will be isolated to widely scattered storms each evening, but those chances will increase late next week. Stay cool and be safe in this high heat.

