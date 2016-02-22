It's back to temperatures well-above average. Highs this afternoon will be in the low to mid-90s across the region, with a slight chance of thunderstorms. There's a better opportunity for showers and storms in the mountains, with coverage there around fifty percent. Across the Charlotte metro area and the Piedmont, the storm chance is around twenty percent, mainly from mid-afternoon into the early evening.

Look for high temperatures Friday in the mid-90s, with high humidity as well. This will lead to a Heat Index well above the 100-degree mark. Areas east and southeast of Charlotte will have Heat Index temperatures around 105 degrees and above. Temperatures will only fall into the mid-70s overnight, with light winds.

This weekend will be very hot and humid, with highs well into the mid-90s with high humidity. Rain and storm chances will only be around 20 percent.

