Hot and humid across the area again today, with afternoon temperatures in the low to mid-90s across the region. There's a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Tuesday will actually be more comfortable, with highs in the mid-80s and a forty percent chance of storms. Wednesday will be the second day with a break in the heat wave, with highs in the upper 80s. Look for a slight chance of storms.

It's back to reality Thursday afternoon. Highs will return to the mid-90s. It's more of the same Friday, with highs again in the mid-90s and a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Looking ahead to the weekend: a continuation of the heat and high humidity with highs in the mid-90s and a slight chance of afternoon storms.

