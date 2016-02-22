Today-Sunday

It will be hot and humid for the area today, with afternoon temperatures in the low 90s. WIth a moist air mass, still in place, there's still the chance of a few thunderstorms. The flash flood threat will not be as severe as Thursday. This afternoon, there's a forty percent chance of rain today and tonight. It will be unseasonably warm this afternoon, with highs in the low 90s. Tomorrow will be mild in the morning and hot in the afternoon, with highs in the upper 80s to around 90. Sunday should be more of the same, with highs in the upper 80s and a forty percent chance of rain and thunderstorms.

Monday-Thursday

It's the return of dry weather for the region, beginning Monday. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-80s. Dry weather will continue all next week, with sunny skies Tuesday through Thursday. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 80s.

