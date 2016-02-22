Look for another day with high temperatures in the low 90s. The high Sunday was 90 degrees, compared to the average of 85 for this time of the year. With the heat and humidity comes the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. In those areas with a storm, rain totals could be over a half an inch in a very short amount of time. After a frontal boundary "backs-down" across the Carolinas, afternoon temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s on Tuesday. From Wednesday into the upcoming weekend, highs will be in the low 90s. Each afternoon, there's the chance of a few thunderstorms.

