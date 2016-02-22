High temperatures will range in the low to mid-90s.. With high humidity, the Heat Index will easily make it into the upper 90s to around 103 degrees. Storm chances today are around thirty percent. Skies will be partly cloudy overnight, with lows 72-75 degrees.

The Fourth of July will still be hot and very humid, with highs in the low 90s and a thirty percent chance of showers and storms. Wednesday evening will be very muggy with a few storms possible. Storm chances will be around forty percent through midnight.

Thursday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 80s across the area. Look for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Coverage will be around forty percent for the Piedmont. Friday should be partly sunny and hot---with highs in the low 90s and a thirty percent chance of storms.

Saturday and Sunday should be partly sunny and not quite as hot, with highs in the upper 80s across the area. There's the chance of a few showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and early evening.

Copyright 2018 WCNC