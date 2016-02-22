Monday and Monday Night

It will feel more like the middle of July rather than mid May. High temperatures will be in the low to even mid 90s, with higher humidity as well. Monday nightr will be very muggy with light winds adn low temperatures in the upper 60s.

Tuesday-Sunday

Look for a big change in the weather pattern across the entire region. The rain chance will increase every day with scattered thunderstorms as well. With the cloud cover and potential for rain, high temperatures will be in the low 80s, rather than 90s like we've seen since late last week. Over four inches of rain is possible, with the potential for up to six inches in areas along the I-85 corridor. There's the possibility for some flash flooding, but most of the rain should be spread out over several days. It's a very tropical air mass, but the chance of severe thunderstorm activity is not high. The main threat will be periods of heavy rain.

Copyright 2018 WCNC