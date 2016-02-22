Skies will be partly to mostly sunny this afternoon, with an isolated thunderstorm. Highs will range from the upper 80s to low 90s. It's more of the same Friday afternoon across the Piedmont and the Upstate of South Carolina. Looking ahead to the weekend: more hot and humid conditions for the entire area. High temperatures will be in the low 90s. There's only an isolated storm chance, with coverage around twenty percent, mainly in the afternoon and early evening.

Next week will be the hottest week of the year, so far. Highs each afternoon will be in the low to mid-90s across the region. The average high this time of the year is 86. With the heating of the day, each afternoon, there could be a few isolated thunderstorms.

