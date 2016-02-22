Drier high pressure will build into the area into the weekend, with high temperatures and high humidity as well. There's a slight chance of a few isolated thunderstorms this afternoon and early evening. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s, with lows at night in the mid-70s. This forecast covers the Piedmont, the Foothills, and the Sandhills. The storm chance for the area is only around twenty percent.

The heat and humidity will build over the weekend into next week. With high temperatures in the mid-90s and higher humidities, this will lead to heat index temperatures between 100 and 104 degrees each afternoon.

Looking ahead to the Fourth of July, there's a thirty percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs should be in the 90s. Look for more of the same next Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2018 WCNC