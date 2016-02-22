Mother's Day

While we didn't it a record on Saturday, we will be very close on Sunday. The record is 92 and we're forecasted mid 90s. Not only are temps higher, but so are the dew points making it very humid.

Code Orange air quality action day is in place for Mother's Day. That means that Ground Level Ozone concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards.These temperatures are 0-15 degrees above the average for this time of the year. Overnight, lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Active & stormy week

Monday will be hot and mostly sunny with highs again in the low 90s. Tuesday through Wednesday will not be quite as hot, but the rain and storm chance will increase across the Carolinas. Look for scattered showers and thunderstorms, with more steady rain all day Wednesday. More rain and a few storms are possible again Thursday. Rain could be heavy at times, with a 7-day rainfall total near 3" to 4" in some locations.

