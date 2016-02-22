Tonight:

Clearing skies and muggy with lows n the mid to upper 60s. Sunday will be hot and humid with sunny skies until late evening when a cold front moves our way. Some scattered strong storm will develop Sunday evening after a hot day with highs in the upper 80s to around 90°. The chance of rain is 30-40%.

Monday-Thursday

Gorgeous weather ahead for the work week. Mostly sunny and low humidity with highs only in the low to mid 80s Monday-Wednesday. The morning will be great with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. The best part little to no rain chances all week long.

