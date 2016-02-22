Partly cloudy and muggy overnight with a few showers ending late. Then patchy fog with lows in the upper 60s.

Expect no big changes from Tuesday, all the way into the upcoming weekend. Every afternoon should be warm and very muggy. There's a forty to fifty percent chance of showers and scattered thunderstorms each afternoon. High temperatures will be well above average for the month of May. The typical high is 80 degrees. Highs should range from the low to mid-80s each afternoon. Some computer models are indicating the possibility of a tropical system developing in the Gulf of Mexico or the east coast of Florida. It's still too early to forecast the track, but either way, the unsettled weather will continue into next week.

