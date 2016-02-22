Flash Flood Watch in effect through Thursday morning

The cloudy and damp weather is sticking around for a few more days. The rain so far has been very light but with the remnants of Alberto moving to our west expect heavy rain bands to cranks up Tuesday and Wednesday. The highest threats fo flooding will be in the mountains and foothills. The flood watch remains in effect for the area due to the potential for flash flooding. The highest chances of rain will be Tuesday and Wednesday at 60-70%.

The chance rain will decrease through the week. The temperatures will be increasing as well into the upper 80s to near 90°.

Copyright 2018 WCNC