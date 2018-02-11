Look for a mild today with high temperatures in the mid-60s across the region. Winds will be light from the southwest. Becoming mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the mid-40s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Winds will shift to the northwest between five and ten mph.

Wednesday will be cool and sunny, with highs across the region in the mid-50s. It should be clear and cold overnight, with low temperatures in the mid-30s. Thanksgiving Day will be sunny with highs again in the mid-50s. It will be clear and cold overnight with lows ranging from 31-34 degrees.

Friday will be sunny and chilly across the Piedmont and the Upstate of South Carolina. Highs will only make it into the upper 40s. Rain chances increase Friday night, with lows in the upper 30s and the rain chance around fifty percent. Showers are likely Saturday with highs in the mid-50s.

