As one cold front clears the area, clouds will clear as well. It will be mild overnight with lows in the 40s and 50s. Expect a mild start to the work week with highs Monday in the middle 60s under mostly to partly sunny skies.

Most of our area will be dry this week; however, there are a few chances for snow showers in the mountains Monday night and then again Tuesday night into early Wednesday. It will be cooler Tuesday and that starts our decline. Expect highs in the low 50s and then eventually middle to upper 40s by Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures will climb into the 50s Friday and clouds will increase late ahead of our next storm system. This one looks to bring us our first shot of wintry weather. It is still way too early to tell exactly what we will see and how much, but a mix of rain, sleet and snow is likely for our area. This will likely change, so stay tuned to the forecast. We will certainly keep you updated.

Have a great rest of your evening!

