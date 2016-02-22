Saturday's high temperature reached 94 and today's readings will be almost as warm. When you factor the hot temperatures and the higher dew points together, the heat index could rise to near 100 later this afternoon. Just like yesterday an isolated shower or storm is possible this afternoon or early evening.

There will be isolated to scattered late day thunderstorms each day this week. The chances are only near 20-30%.

By the 4th of July, temperatures will still be in the mid-90s with those late day storm chances.

There won't be much of a break for the next 6-10 days as above average temperatures are likely.

