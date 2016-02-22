There's another Air Quality Alert today, from 10 am to 8 pm. A Code Orange means that Ground Level Ozone could approach or exceed unhealthy levels.

Today will be hot and very humid with highs in the mid-90s. Heat Index temperatures will be as high as 100 to 102 degrees across the region. There's a slight chance of a few showers and a stray thunderstorm this afternoon and evening. Wednesday will be just as hot and humid, with a thirty percent chance of storms. Thursday should be hot and humid with afternoon temperatures in the mid-90s and the opportunity for a few showers and storms.

By Friday there should be a break in the mid 90 and above highs temperatures. Highs will return to the low 90s, with a fifty percent chance of rain a few storms. That pattern will stay in place through the upcoming weekend.

Copyright 2018 WCNC