Thursday will be mostly sunny and hot with light winds and high temperatures in the low to mid-90s. Friday will be sunny and very hot across the entire area, with highs in the mid-90s. The heat index will climb back into the upper 90s to near 100. There will only be a slight chance of an isolated t-storm the next couple of afternoons.

It's more of the same Saturday and again Sunday, with highs again in the mid-90s, with only a slight chance of rain and storms. Temperatures overnight will only fall into the mid-70s. Monday should be more humid with a forty percent chance of showers and storms, mainly during the afternoon and early evening. Tuesday should be a duplicate, with more coverage of showers and thunderstorms.

