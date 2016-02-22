Today-Friday

Tropical moisture stays in place across the Carolinas as the remnants of Alberto moves north, eventually into the Great Lakes. Slight drier air will move into the area this weekend. Until then, more rain and a few thunderstorms are still possible through the end of the week. There will be breaks in the rain, with more showers and storms tracking into the area. Some of the rain could be heavy, with more flash flooding possible, especially in the Foothills and the Mountains. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s today and tomorrow. Friday will be hot and humid, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Saturday and Sunday

The early part of this weekend should be rain and storm-free. Look for mostly sunny skies Saturday afternoon, with highs in the upper 80s to around 90. Sunday will be partly sunny with a thirty to forty percent chance of showers and a storm. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s.

