Friday and Friday Night

It's another day with muggy conditions and the opportunity for showers and a few thunderstorms. Look for areas of fog as well. Winds should be light, with the exception of thunderstorms---with heavy rain and gusty winds. This will not be an all-day washout, but the chance is there for areas of rain. Skies will be cloudy in the evening and overnight. There's a seventy percent chance of showers and a few storms between late night and early Saturday morning.

This Weekend-Thursday

Saturday and Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly Saturday. The rain threat is down to forty percent on Sunday. Highs both days will be in the low to mid 80s. Monday afternoon should be warm with some sun. Highs

