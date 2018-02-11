Today will be milder with highs in the upper 50s to around 60. There's a thirty percent chance of showers with winds five to ten mph. Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight with low temperatures in the mid to upper-40s. Rain is likely Saturday with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s across the area. The rain chance is around seventy percent. Showers are likely Saturday night, with an isolated thunderstorm. Temperatures will only fall into the upper 50s.

Sunday will be much warmer, with highs in the low 70s. That's ten to twelve degrees above the average for this time of the year. There's a thirty to forty percent chance of rain. Skies will be mostly cloudy Sunday night, with temperatures in the low 50s. There's a slight chance of showers Monday. It will still be mild, with highs in the mid-60s. The rain chance is around forty percent.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and not as warm, with afternoon temperatures in the mid 50s. There's a slight chance of rain, with coverage around thirty percent. Skies will be mostly cloudy Tuesday night. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s. It will be colder again Wednesday, with highs only in the mid to upper 40s.

