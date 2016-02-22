There's an Air Quality Alert for the area today. A Code Orange is in effect from 10 am until 8 pm. This means ground-level ozone may approach or exceed unhealthy levels. It will be hot again today, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Saturday should be hot and humid. Highs will be in the low 90s, with an isolated storm chance in the afternoon and early evening. Sunday begins a streak of very high temperatures. Highs should be in the mid to upper 90s. That will be the case through the end of next week. It will be the first heat wave of 2018. There's the chance of a storm each afternoon.

Copyright 2018 WCNC