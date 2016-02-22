The dry and unseasonably mild weather pattern continues across the Carolinas. Only a few isolated showers are possible, in the mountains, Wednesday---as a cold front moves into the area from the north. Drier and typical early summer weather return Thursday behind the front. After that, look for higher temperatures and higher humidity, as well as an increasing rain chance. Skies will be mostly today with highs in the low 80s. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s Wednesday and back into the low 80s again Thursday afternoon. Friday will be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to around 90. Looking ahead to the weekend: Saturday will be hot and humid with a thirty percent chance of storms. Highs should be in the upper 80s. There's a better opportunity for showers and a few thunderstorms Sunday. Afternoon temperatures will range from the upper 80s to around 90.

