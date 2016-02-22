Mostly sunny and definitely more humid this afternoon, with high temperatures in the upper 80s. East and southeast of Charlotte, highs will be in the low 90s. There may be a few isolated thunderstorms across the area late afternoon and early evening. Coverage for these storms is around twenty percent, with a much better chance in the Mountains. This week will hot and more humid for the region. Highs should be in the upper 80s to low 90s. There's a slight chance of storms Saturday, with a much better chance Sunday afternoon and early evening. Looking ahead to next week: highs in the mid to upper 80s with the chance of a few storms. It won't be a wash-out, but there is the opportunity for a storm each day. This pattern will remain in place all of next week.

