Sunday

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The main rain threat is down to forty percent on Sunday. Highs will be in the low 80s but the steam factor is full force! Make sure to hydrate.

Thunderstorms in the mountains will continue to cause flood warnings to hold steady. Runoff water has nowhere to go, and creeks and streams are full! Do not drive through roads that are flooded!

Week Ahead

Monday afternoon should be warm with some sun and still a slight chance of showers and a few thunderstorms. It will be mild across the region with highs in the low to mid-80s.

