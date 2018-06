Look for high temperatures Friday in the mid-90s, with high humidity as well. This will lead to a Heat Index near or above the 100-degree mark. Areas east and southeast of Charlotte will have Heat Index temperatures around 105 degrees and above. Temperatures will only fall into the mid-70s overnight, with light winds.

This weekend will be very hot and humid, with highs well into the mid-90s with high humidity. Rain and storm chances will only be around 20 percent.

