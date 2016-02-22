What an amazing change in the pattern from our wet and muggy pattern to the dry and sunny pattern. Expect more of the same the next few days. Overnight tonight and into Tuesday morning we will see temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60° and some upper 40s in the mountains.

Tuesday will be sunny and dry with highs only in the mid-80s with very low humidity and light winds. We could see some increasing clouds with a weak backdoor cold front Tuesday night into Wednesday.

By the weekend things start heating back up and getting humid again. Highs by Saturday and Sunday will continue ber near 90° with a 30% chance of isolated afternoon and evening storms. Just the typical stuff you see during the summer months.

Copyright 2018 WCNC