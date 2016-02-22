The high Wednesday was 96 degrees. Look for more of the same today, with the range of afternoon temperatures in the low to mid-90s across the region. Some of the area could see a few showers and thunderstorms. Friday will be partly sunny with a better chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low 90s. Saturday should be mostly sunny and hot, with highs in the low 90s. It's dry weather for Sunday, with sunny skies and highs in the low 90s.

Monday will be hot and humid with a high around 91. There's a thirty percent chance of rain and a few storms during the afternoon. The area will finally see a break in the 90+ temperatures, beginning Tuesday. Look for highs in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. It's more of the same Wednesday.

