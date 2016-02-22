A big area of high pressure will control the weather across the region to start the week. Look for a chance of a few afternoon and evening thunderstorms. High temperatures will again be in the low 90s, with areas east and southeast in the mid-90s. With high humidity, the Heat Index will be in the upper 90s to around 100 degrees. Storm chances today are around twenty percent. Look for more of the same Tuesday, with rain chances around thirty percent.

The Fourth of July will still be hot and very humid, with highs in the low 90s and a forty percent chance of showers and storms. Wednesday evening will be very muggy with a few storms possible. Storm chances will be around forty percent.

Thursday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 80s across the area. Look for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Coverage will be around forty percent for the Piedmont. Friday should be partly sunny and hot, with highs in the low 90s.

