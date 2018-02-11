With more clouds cover overhead, it won't be nearly as cold overnight as it was last night. Lows will drop into the 30s and 40s under partly cloudy skies. There could be a few showers pushing across our southeastern counties overnight. Most of us won't see rain, but a few could linger into early Monday morning.

Highs will jump back into the 60's with a milder start either side of 40°. A mix of clouds and sunshine will be our scene making it a fantastic day! Showers will move into the mountains late Monday, possibly lasting into early Tuesday. Temperatures will hold in the 60s Tuesday.

Wednesday, one of the biggest travel days of the year is GOOD TO GO! Within a 300 mile radius of Charlotte, we are in the clear! Thanksgiving will be incredible as well! Highs will return to the 50's starting Wednesday into next weekend.

NEXT RAIN:

The next rain will be Friday into Saturday. As of now, it looks to push in later in the afternoon Friday and last into Saturday. It will be quite cold Friday with highs in the low 50s. Only climbing to the middle 50s by Saturday.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

Copyright 2018 WCNC