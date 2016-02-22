Today should be partly cloudy and not as hot. Highs this afternoon will be in the low to mid-80s. There's a forty to fifty percent chance of rain and storms this afternoon and early evening. Look for areas of fog after midnight into early Wednesday morning. Highs in the afternoon will be in the upper 80s, with a forty percent chance of storms.

Thursday should be mostly sunny across the region with highs in the low 90s and only a slight storm chance for the area. Thursday night will be mild and muggy, with lows in the mid-70s. Friday will be mostly sunny and hot, with a high around 95 and only twenty percent opportunity for storms.

The unseasonably warm weather continues Friday afternoon. Look for highs again in the mid-90s, with a limited storm chance: around twenty percent. Saturday and Sunday will be hot and very humid, with highs again in the mid-90s.

