Today and Tonight

Becoming mostly cloudy and not as warm, with high temperatures in the low 80s. Rain chances will increase with a few thunderstorms as well. Tonight will be cloudy and mild with lows in the mid 60s and chance of rain across the region, with a few thunderstorms. Winds will be light.

Wednesday-Sunday

Each day will be cloudy and mild, with high temperatures in the low 80s across the Piedmont, the Foothills, and the Upstate of South Carolina. With a storm system tracking into the area, each day will be cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. This will be a slow-moving system. That will allow the possibility of some heavy amounts of rain, particularly in the mountains. Rain totals from today through the weekend will range from three to six inches. There may be a few areas with the potential for flash flooding. It's too early to be specific as to where, but the First Warn Storm Team will continue to monitor the situation.

