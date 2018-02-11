WELL... That was a cold morning! Our low fell to 27° this morning which is closer to the record set back in 1913 and 1973 of 24°. Sunshine is staying with us today for most of the day which will make 51° high feel better! NOTE: Today's highs are more comparable to the first day of Winter than November 11th.

Clouds increase this evening which will lead to our next chance for rain. There will still be some breaks in the clouds allowing temperatures to yet again drop down into the 30's (mid to upper this times). Rain will come late morning into the afternoon and looks to stay most of the day on what looks to be a cool and raw day! Light to moderate rain starts but there is the potential for some heavy rain come the evening and overnight.

TOTALS: 1-2" of rain is likely by Tuesday morning BUT some areas could see up to 3"+ if they receive the heavier bands of rain that could produce precipitation rates of 0.5"-1" per hour. Rain will wind down Tuesday morning but the day still looks to be damp.

Highs Monday will be sub 50° and low 50's for Tuesday. We will remain in the mid to the upper 40's Wednesday and Thursday before returning to the mid 50's. This next week will be below average to say the least. Even the 8-14 day outlook shows a chance for average temperatures but nothing showing any BIG warm-ups.

Take care and have a wonderful rest of your day!

-Chris Mulcahy

