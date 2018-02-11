Look for a mix of clouds and sunshine today with highs in the low 60s. Skies will be clear tonight with temperatures falling into the mid-30s across the region. Wednesday will be sunny with light winds and highs in the mid-50s. Areas west and northwest will be in the low 50s.

Thanksgiving Day will be sunny and cool with highs in the low 50s with light winds. Thursday night will be mostly clear and cold, with temperatures falling into the upper 20s. Friday will be a chilly day, the coolest of the week, with highs only in the upper 40s. With the chilly temperatures, there's a thirty to forty percent chance of showers.

Looking ahead to the weekend: Saturday will be cloudy and cool with periods of rain likely. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s across the region. There's a forty percent chance of showers Saturday evening with temperatures overnight falling into the mid-40s. Sunday will be partly sunny with highs around 60.

Copyright 2018 WCNC