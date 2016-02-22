It's another day with temperatures above average, with forty percent chance of rain and a few storms. Highs across will be in the low 90s, with areas north of Charlotte, in the upper 80s. Friday will be very humid, with a good chance of showers and a few thunderstorms. Highs should be around 90 degrees.

Rain chances increase to around sixty percent on Friday., with high temperatures in the upper 80s to around 90. Showers and a few storms are likely Friday evening, with a good chance of rain after midnight.

Saturday will be cloudy and cooler, with high temperatures in the low 80s. There's a good chance of rain and a few thunderstorms in the morning. Sunday should be mostly sunny and pleasant, with highs in the mid-80s, with light winds and low humidity. Monday will be sunny and still comfortable, with highs in the upper 80s---which is average for early July.

Copyright 2018 WCNC