A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10am for most of the area (excluding the mountains and sandhills). Visibilities will be below 1 mile and even near zero at times.

Today looks much better for the Panther's game with some sunshine (a big difference from yesterday)! Expect much warmer temperatures with highs around 60° and a mix of sun and clouds.

Clouds will increase Sunday night as our next front approaches the region. Our chance for rain will go up late Sunday, lasting into Monday morning. We'll be dry by the afternoon. Expect highs in the upper 50s.

Behind the front, expect much cooler temperatures. Highs will only be in the upper 40s Wednesday, before rebounding into the middle 50s by the end of the week and into the weekend.

